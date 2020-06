KUALA LUMPUR: The expansion of congregational capacity for mosques, Friday surau and selected surau in green zones in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan will be determined by the mosque, Friday surau and the selected surau committees.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) director Mohd Ajib Ismail stressed that the expansion of the capacity of the congregation was, however, subject to a third of the capacity of the mosque, Friday surau and selected surau’s main prayer hall, and involving worshippers from among Malaysians.

“This ruling is also subject to the guidelines set in accordance with the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN).

“JAWI would also like to remind that all relevant guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) must be complied with during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO),“ he said in a statement today.

He also hoped that Muslims could take advantage of this opportunity by boosting their religious practices and praying for the Covid-19 transmission in the country to end soon.

Today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri announced that all mosques, Friday and Friday prayers in the green zone in the Federal Territories would be opened gradually for Friday and congregational prayers with an increase of one-third of the total capacity limit for the main prayer hall starting tomorrow.

He said the matter was submitted to and approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong His Highness Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In Seremban, Friday prayers for eight mosques have been allowed to continue according to the capacity of the mosques’ prayer halls as prior to this while other mosques were limited to 12 congregation members.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this was in line with the consent of the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

“This is also in line with the announcement of Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin), Special Discussion of the National Council on Islamic Religious Affairs of Malaysia (MKI) and Special discussion of the Fatwa Committee of Negeri Sembilan,’’ he said in a statement in his official Facebook, here. tonight.

In addition, he reminded all congregations to practice self-discipline as recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the permission to perform Friday prayers was subject to the approval of the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD).

“If the mosque is located in an area with Covid-19 active clusters, then the mosque will not be allowed to perform Friday prayers based on the mosque’s prayer space,“ he said. -Bernama