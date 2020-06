PUTRAJAYA: All mosques, Friday and community surau in the Federal Territories’ Covid-19 Green Zones will reopen for the congregational Friday and obligatory prayers starting tomorrow.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had given his consent on the matter adding that the mosques and surau could only accommodate one-third of the prayer hall capacity.

“The mosque or surau committee may appoint volunteers among the congregation to assist to control the crowd before and after prayers.

“It is up to the committee to decide on any appropriate method or rotation system to be fair to others wanting to perform congregational prayers in the mosque or surau,” he said at a special press conference here today.

He said the prayer hall capacity would be increased in stages, as advised by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

At the same time, he said, the elderly who are fit as well as women, would be allowed to join in the congregation, adding that when going to the mosque, women must be accompanied by a mahram (family member).

However children aged 12 and below and those who have symptoms or chronic diseases would not be allowed in the mosques or surau for the time being.

Apart from that, he said certain areas in the mosque would be opened to allow travellers or e-hailing service riders and drivers to perform their prayers.

“As many must have missed attending the daily and weekly lectures, Subuh and Maghrib lectures would be allowed to resume, subject to certain conditions, he said.

“The Maghrib lectures will have to stop once the call for Isyak is heard while the morning lectures should last between 20 to 30 minutes,” he said adding that no refreshments are allowed to be served after the lectures.

On akad nikah ceremonies at mosques, Zulkifli said the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) would be issuing more detailed guidelines on the matter.

Commenting on the current situation where only local citizens are allowed to perform prayers in mosques and surau, Zulkifli said it was not the intention of the Malaysian government to deprive non-citizens the right to perform their prayers in the mosque.

“As I have explained, the reopening of mosques and surau had been implemented in stages since May 15. God willing, everyone will soon be allowed to join the congregation, as how it had been before the pandemic,” he said.

The state government and religious authorities had to be very careful in making decisions regarding the reopening of mosques and surau, as rushing into things, could lead to a host of possibilities which may cause more harm, he added. — Bernama