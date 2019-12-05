Mosques encouraged to hold solat hajat after friday prayers tomorrow: Mujahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Mosques across the country are encouraged to hold the ‘solat hajat’ after Friday prayers tomorrow, to pray for ease in facing of the current flood situation.

The recommendation was made by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (pix) following the recent flood situation which saw an increase in the number of flood evacuees in Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor.

“May Allah facilitate all matters and avoid any inconveniences in the flood-affected states. May Allah always protect this country from any untoward disasters,“ he said in a statement here today.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) reported that there were 12,131 flood victims in Kelantan, 1,106 victims in Terengganu and 21 victims in Johor last night.

The media also reported that there were areas that recorded an increase in flood evacuees, as of last night. — Bernama