Mosques in KL, Putrajaya to shelter flood victims — Idris (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Mosques in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, including the Federal Territory Mosque and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, have been turned into temporary accommodation for flood victims.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad said he had instructed the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) to coordinate the matter.

“Mosques are ready and will also provide the appropriate assistance. The mosques also manage food assistance through the Dapur It’am and JAWI Food Bank programmes,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) was to provide the necessary assistance to the victims.

The Klang Valley was hit by floods causing some 15,000 residents to be evacuated to more than 100 temporary evacuation centres as of 2 pm today, as well as scores of road users stranded due to roads and highways being inundated by floodwaters.

Apart from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, other states affected by the floods are Kelantan, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has also turned its mosque into temporary accommodation for all flood victims around Shah Alam and its Shah Alam campus’ colleges will house affected students and staff.

It said the move was taken following severe floods that hit the Klang Valley.

“Special flash flood assistance for UiTM residents has also been established following this incident, managed by the university’s zakat (tithe), contribution and waqf (Zawaf) division,” it said in a statement.

Those who wished to contribute to the fund could do so to Bendahari UiTM via the Affin Islamic Bank account (105140003422), while UiTM staff and students around the Klang Valley who need assistance or wish to become volunteers can contact Ku Hadzrill of UiTM Volunteers Brigade at 019 3813863.

UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Roziah Mohd Janor said students affected by the floods, their assignments’ deadlines have been postponed to later a date, while the affected UiTM residents were also given special leave to ease their burden.

She also expressed her sympathy and prayed for safety so that everything would be easier for all affected by the floods. — Bernama