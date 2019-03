PETALING JAYA: All mosques in the country have been asked to hold the “solat jenazah ghaib” (funeral prayers in the absence of the dead) for Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi after the Friday prayer tomorrow.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pix) made the call today after Wisma Putra’s confirmation that Haziq was killed in last Friday’s terrorist attack in New Zealand.

Mujahid is leaving to New Zealand today to meet the Malaysian victims in the mass shootings.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said Mujahid, who is representing the Malaysian government, is scheduled to arrive in Christchurch tomorrow and will meet the family of Muhammad Haziq, 17, one of the 50 people who lost their lives when a terrorist shot at worshippers at the two mosques.

“After meeting the (Muhammad Haziq’s) family, Mujahid will perform Friday prayer and also the funeral prayer at one of the mosques, as well as deliver the Friday sermon,” it said.

It is learnt that all of Muhammad Haziq’s family members are now in Christchurch as his father, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42, was also injured and undergoing treatment.