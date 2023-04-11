Mosques nationwide urged to set up Rahmah Kasih fund

MELAKA: All mosques in the country are urged to set up Tabung Kasih Rahmah, or the Rahmah Kasih Fund, to help kariah members, especially the needy.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said through the fund, the mosque can help kariah members who are in need of immediate assistance in the form of cash.

“There were many cases where kariah members did not have enough money in the event of an emergency, such as house fires or road accidents.

“In addition, donations to the fund can also be used to pay the asnaf who do part-time work at mosques, such as cleaning,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the soutZiarah Kasih Rahmah 2023 (ZIKIR ‘23) programme at the As-Salimin Mosque in Kampung Kandang here today.

Also present was State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman, who is also the Melaka Islamic Religion Council (MAIM) deputy chairman.-Bernama