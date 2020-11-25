Mosques, Surau in Sabah opened for prayers

KOTA KINABALU: Congregational prayers are now allowed to be performed in mosques and surau in all zones in Sabah effective today.

A statement issued by the State Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee, stated that for mosques and surau in the orange and red zones, the capacity for the five times a day compulsory prayer, is 30 people and 40 people for the Friday prayer.

For those in the yellow and green zones, it is limited to 40 people for the compulsory prayer and one-third of prayer hall capacity for the Friday prayer.

The permission is given subjected to compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), it added.

It also said activities other than for the compulsory and Friday prayers are not allowed.

Selected mosques and surau will be opened at certain times to facilitate the public, especially travellers , to perform their prayers during the journey. -Bernama