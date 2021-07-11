Mosques under Maik allowed to find additional places for Aidiladha sacrifice

KOTA BHARU: Mosques in Kelantan, namely the masjid bandar, masjid jajahan and masjid mukim, have been allowed to find additional places that meet the stipulated requirement and criteria to perform the Aidiladha sacrifice.

Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik) president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the permission was given after it was found that there were applications from some mosques to conduct the Aidiladha ritual having been turned down as the places applied for did not meet the criteria set out in the Guidelines for the Implementation of the “Korban” during Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan in Kelantan.

“As such, MAIK has given permission for the mosques mentioned to have more suitable locations for use to conduct the Aidiladha sacrifice ... the location has to be in a fenced area and ​​at least 10 square metres in size.

“The place should be suitable, clean and safe and not near public drainage,“ he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, said the maximum number of sacrificial slaughters should not exceed five cows a day from July 20 to 23 and prior permission should be obtained from the police.

Last July 2, the MAIK president issued a statement saying that the slaughtering of cattle for the Aidiladha korban would only be allowed at the ruminant slaughterhouses of the Veterinary Services Department (VSD) Abattoir Complex in Kota Baru, Machang and Pasir Mas.

The activity is also allowed to be carried out in mosques approved by MAIK, with private slaughtering of cattle prohibited.- Bernama