Most complaints on hike in food, drink prices

PUTRAJAYA: Complaints on rising food and beverage prices dominate the average of 4,000 complaints received by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) every month.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said more than 50% of the complaints received were over the increase in food and beverage prices on food premises, food courts and restaurants.

The other top two complaints received were fraudulent online transactions and misleading advertising, he told the media after witnessing the task of handing over duties by former KPDNHEP Secretary-General Datuk Jamil Salleh who retired on Jan 7 to his successor Datuk Muez Abdul Aziz at the ministry here today.

“All complaints are received through eight channels including Whatsapp applications,“ he said when asked to comment on rising food prices in the school canteen reported by the media.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, KPDNHEP had received only ‘one or two’ complaints about rising food prices sold in school canteens.

“When receiving complaints regarding food prices at school canteens, KPDNHEP will contact the Ministry of Education and if the complaints are legitimate, KPDNHEP may recommend appropriate measures to be taken,“ he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on allegation by Johor PKR chairman Hassan Karim that Putrajaya was silent when Singapore ‘flogged’ Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, Saifuddin Nasution, who is PKR secretary-general, said any issue involving Malaysia and Singapore should be resolved through discussions and diplomatic channels instead of war of words or making open statements.

But he said all parties were entitled to give their views and the right of each individual must be respected.

“Singapore is the closest neighbour to Malaysia and throughout the history of being neighbours there is a rise and fall in the relationship between the two countries that involve a number of issues, but it should not be dealt with via a war of words,“ he said.

It was reported that the 14th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) between Malaysia and Singapore scheduled for Jan 14 was postponed.

Singapore reportedly wanted the meeting to be suspended for claiming that Osman had invaded Singapore’s waters on Jan 9 while visiting the port of Johor Baru. Osman insists he did not invade Singapore waters but only saw Malaysia’s security forces doing their job. — Bernama