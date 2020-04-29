Most Covid-19 cases today imported from overseas

PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases today was triple that of the day before.

As of noon, there were 94 new cases, compared with 31 over the same period on yesterday.

On the bright side, most of the new cases are imported - this time 72 of them are students who have just returned from Indonesia, the second hardest hit country in Southeast Asia after Singapore.

Taking that into account, the number of new cases within our borders is only 22, a drop from the day before.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 55 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the infection to 4,087.

“This leaves a total of 1,758 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, with 40 positive cases remaining in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Out of this number, 18 cases need ventilator support,” he said.

The total number of deaths remains at 100, which is 1.68% of the total number of cases.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the ministry is considering allowing exercise and sports that don’t require close contact during the current phase of the movement control order.

“Our standard operating procedure (SOP) and guidelines such as social distancing would still need to be observed.

“We are currently looking into the details, and an announcement will be made soon,” he said.