Most Malaysians don’t have enough in nest egg to retire

PETALING JAYA: While most Malaysians who are employed have savings in their retirement funds, there is little likelihood that they will get to spend their twilight years in comfort.

Among the factors that have been cited for this state of affairs are bad policies, low wages and the phenomenon of a fast-ageing society.

Unless the right measures are taken quickly, the nation will likely see more social and financial problems ahead, interest groups said.

As of now, according to Employees Provident Fund (EPF) chief strategy officer Nurhisham Hussein, only 3% of Malaysians have enough in the nest egg for a decent existence after they leave the workforce.

Nurhisham said the situation has been worsened by the government’s policy to allow EPF contributors to withdraw from their savings to make up the shortfall in income caused by the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The many programmes, namely i-Sinar, i-Lestari and i-Citra, have led to 6.1 million contributors depleting their savings to below RM10,000 each.

More troubling is the fact that 3.6 million of them have less than RM1,000 in their savings after a lifetime of toil.

An interest group that focuses on seniors believes that the number of those who cannot afford to retire could be much higher given the rising cost of living and inflation.

Founding president of Third Age Media Association Cheah Tuck Wing said it is unrealistic to assume that the consequence of allowing withdrawals from EPF savings could be reversed by working an additional four to six years after retirement.

“I don’t understand how the government has allowed this. Retirement funds are there to ensure that the individual has a safety net in their senior years,” Cheah told theSun.

He expects the situation to worsen given the fact that Malaysia is becoming an ageing nation.

“Birth rates have fallen as younger people prefer to emigrate for a brighter future, leaving us with the older folks. Without a proper safety net, homelessness among senior citizens will rise,” he added.

Cheah said the government should start offering incentives to businesses to hire seniors and provide the necessary funds to help them enhance their existing skills and acquire new ones, especially to make them more tech savvy.

“The perception towards older people should also change. They are not as vulnerable and unhealthy as many assume. In fact, they can be an asset to companies that need to train younger workers. The two generations can complement each other,” he added.

Cheah also attributed the state of affairs to corruption, a scourge that he said has led to the loss of the country’s riches.

“Stop corruption and there will be money for various benefits and the country will flourish,” he added.

Cheah said the government should immediately stop the programme that allows contributors to withdraw from their EPF savings to prevent more damage.

He said raising the quantum of contributions to the EPF to match that of Singapore’s Central Provident Fund is also not practical given that wages are low in Malaysia.

“To do that, the government will have to raise minimum wages and fix the economy,” he added. Social activist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said the government would have seen this when it launched the i-Sinar, i-Lestari and i-Citra programmes.

“It is unfortunate that not much has been done to prevent such a sad outcome,” Ramon, who is also chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research at the Asia Strategy and Leadership Institute, told theSun.

He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has finally revealed the weakness of the programme to allow withdrawals from EPF savings. “The ones who bear the brunt are the rakyat,” he pointed out.

Ramon said the government should considering a revamp of its overall economic plan and budget allocation.

“Expenditure on big projects should be cut back, and there should be some kind of welfare scheme for the lowest income groups,” he said.

“No society can sustain what we have been doing for long,” he added.