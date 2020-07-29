Most SME can’t last without extended moratorium

GEORGE TOWN: Up to 70% of the one million small and medium enterprises (SME) will have trouble meeting their loan obligations if the moratorium on repayment is not extended beyond September.

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) northern chapter chairman Datuk Ooi Eng Hock said most businesses only began to operate at full capacity after the recovery movement control order was imposed last month.

“They will need an additional six months to get back on their feet,” he said yesterday, adding that SMEs have had very little time to adjust their operations to suit the new normal while the global market continues to suffer disruptions due to the pandemic.

“It would be good if banks can extend the moratorium, especially for SMEs, which contribute about 40% of the nation’s gross domestic product.”

Ooi said up to 20% of most SME’ finances are used to service loans for machinery and import of technology.

“Our analysis shows that 70% of them may be able to service at most two more months of instalments, after which they will struggle to meet their monthly obligations.”

He said SME would have no choice but to reduce operational costs by retrenching staff and reducing production or close down.

Tourism Langkawi chairman Ahmad Pishol Isahak urged Bank Negara Malaysia to get banks to extend the moratorium for sectors that are hit hardest by Covid-19, among which is tourism.

Ahmad Pishol said the signs of recovery in the tourism sector is just an illusion. “Many players have been forced to offer rates at below their operational costs just to get the industry back into shape. They have yet to record healthy revenues.”

“What tourism players need is a sustained period of aid, incentives and government support to jump-start the industry,” he said, adding the need for sanitisation and social distancing under the new normal would add to operational costs.