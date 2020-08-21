Most SME still reluctant to go digital: FMM

GEORGE TOWN: Efforts to get small and medium enterprises (SME) to go digital have received lukewarm response from stakeholders.

A survey of SME shows that only 24% of them have taken the big step to digital systems.

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said 64% have yet to take the first step into digitalisation and the remaining 12% only did so during the movement control order.

A total of 549 SME responded to the survey conducted jointly by FMM and the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research.

Among those that have gone digital full swing, 71% saw their businesses improve, Soh said, adding that 47% of them saw an increase in revenue and profit of up to 10%.

Another 17% saw business improve by 21% to 30% and the rest saw their revenue rise 11% to 20%, while 16% saw a drop in income of up to 30%.

Soh said of the companies surveyed, 34% believe they have the resources to last beyond 12 years but 24% said they needed one to two years to return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

A total of 66% saw the need to reduce labour costs and most have frozen the intake of new workers.

He said the impact of the pandemic is likely to linger until year end.

FMM northern region chapter chairman Datuk Ooi Eng Hock said the government’s wage subsidy scheme should be continued until the year end to help businesses recover. “This would help employers retain their workers.”

Ooi said the moratorium on loan repayments should also be extended to help SME weather the lacklustre business landscape. “We are grateful that bankers are willing to help. We anticipate there will be issues over loans.”