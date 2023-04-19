Most suicidal callers cite financial problems, post-Covid depression: Befrienders KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,708 Malaysians committed suicide between January 2019 and May 2021. Of this figure, 872 (51%) were aged between 15 and 18, said the United Nations Children Education Fund in Malaysia, quoting latest police statistics made available.

Commenting on the figures, Befrienders KL executive director Kenny Lim said Malaysia’s suicide rate is within the middle range of the 10 Asean countries.

“The majority of those who were contemplating suicide and came to us for counselling cited financial constraints and depression brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Every individual who loses his life to suicide has been impacted emotionally, socially and economically.

“Most of our callers are struggling with mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, relationship issues as well as family matters.”

As Befrienders is a multiracial, non-religious, non-profit organisation providing free emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to people who are lonely, in distress, in despair and having suicidal thoughts, Lim said it aims to help them develop better emotional self-awareness.

This will lead to improved emotional health and well-being, he added.

“Recognising warning signs is crucial to preventing suicides. Up to 80% of individuals who attempt or die by suicide exhibit warning signs, such as talking about death.

“Other signs include a sense of hopelessness, withdrawal, loss of interest, absenteeism, making final preparations, behavioural changes and extreme changes in sleep and eating patterns. It is important to take these signs seriously and seek help immediately.”

He said data from Malaysian Medics International, which is a medical student-led organisation based in Malaysia, indicates that as of February last year, the country only had 479 registered psychiatrists, which is much lower than the recommended ratio of one psychiatrist or psychologist per 10,000 population.

Lim said it was important to focus on increasing the number of mental health professionals in the country, particularly in the public sector, to ensure affordability.

He said the demand for treatment has created a burden on the public mental healthcare system, and there was a need to train more psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counsellors and social workers.

“Awareness should begin at a young age. Topics such as mental well-being, resilience, self-care and coping skills should be incorporated into our primary school syllabus.

“Parents should engage children in conversations and allow them to speak freely about their feelings and emotions, and not shy away from such topics just because it could become uncomfortable at times.

“Public education is also needed to reduce the stigma around suicides and mental disorders. Awareness programmes can spread helpful information and destigmatise these issues.”

Lim said empathy towards those who are struggling with mental health is necessary and “we must avoid labelling them with negative terms”.

“Mental disorder is not a personal weakness, but rather a health condition which can be managed with proper treatment and support.

“Self-care is important for everyone regardless of their emotional state. Digital detox or putting aside all electronic equipment for a spell may be helpful, apart from eating healthy, getting enough sleep and exercising to improve mental well-being.

“It’s important to have a safe space to talk about your problems without the fear of being judged. A helpline like Befrienders KL is available for those who prefer to speak anonymously, and everything discussed is confidential,” he said.