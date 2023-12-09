MOSTI: AFSN Annual Meeting and Symposium plays significant role in advancing forensic sciences in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: The 15th Asian Forensic Sciences Network (AFSN) Annual Meeting and Symposium plays a significant role in advancing forensic sciences in Asia by facilitating knowledge exchange and discussing current forensic issues and technological advancements.

Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Minister Chang Lih Kang (pix) said the Department of Chemistry of Malaysia (KIMIA Malaysia), under MOSTI, has taken the lead in organising this event, in collaboration with the Forensic Science Society of Malaysia and the AFSN.

“The symposium serves as a platform for sharing best practices, exchanging knowledge and fostering collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries. Together, we will explore the limitless potential of technology, while also addressing the challenges posed by the interpretation and utilisation of evidence in forensic investigations,” he said in his speech when officiating the event today.

With the theme ‘Light and Shadow, Technology vs Evidence’, this programme takes place from Sept 11 to 15, 2023 at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur Hotel.

This event brings together 450 participants from 72 forensic science institutes across 17 countries and a total of 80 international speakers from renowned institutions and organisations will share their expertise.

Challenges related to new psychoactive substances and clandestine drug laboratories will be covered, along with workshops on soil forensics, crime scene investigation, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis and many more.

“Together, let us push the boundaries of knowledge, innovation and ethics in forensic sciences and strive for a future where justice is upheld and truth prevails,” he said.

KIMIA Malaysia is well-known for its expertise in criminal cases as well as cross-border cases, particularly in identifying human remains through Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) teams.

Their work has been crucial in identifying disaster victims, providing solace to families, and improving crisis responses.

KIMIA Malaysia is also a leader in research areas such as DNA analysis, document examination, toxicology, dangerous drugs and trace evidence, essential for maintaining law and order.

They’re recognised as an international forensic training hub, facilitating skill enhancement and knowledge sharing among foreign forensic professionals. This strengthens international cooperation in resolving criminal cases and elevates professionalism in the forensic field.

The AFSN, established in 2008, unites Asia’s forensic science community to discuss, share and strategise forensic science matters, enhancing the field’s quality through collaboration. -Bernama