Mosti aims to commercialise 500 local products globally by 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) aims to commercialise 500 local research and development (R&D) products, technologies, and services through the Malaysian Commercialisation Year Summit (MCY Summit) by 2025.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said since MCY was started in 2016, a total of 434 technology products and services had been commercialised to local and international markets with a sales value of more than RM476 million.

2021 was the sixth year of MCY implementation and the beginning of the MCY 3.0 phase which starts from 2021 to 2025.

“With the theme ‘MCY Goes Global’, emphasis is to commercialise research and development (R&D) initiatives to the global level,“ he said in his virtual welcome speech at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre today.

The programme also saw the recognition of the achievements by local researchers and entrepreneurs in commercialising their products, technologies or services in the local and international markets.

In another development, Adham said he had instructed his ministry and the Malaysian Nuclear Agency (ANM) to start a research on improving the resilience of rice seeds in the country.

“This improved rice seed variation will be named as IS22 as a symbol of the legacy of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob,“ he said.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri told the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) to focus on producing two varieties of padi seeds which can give high yields with quality, can withstand flood waters and do not consume a big amount of water. — Bernama