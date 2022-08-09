Mosti launches five technology roadmaps

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) today launched five national Technology Roadmaps to intensify Malaysia’s efforts to become a technology developer, thus reducing dependence on foreign technology and labour.

The five roadmaps are technology development in the Electrical and Electronics (E&E) sector, National Blockchain Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), National Advanced Materials Technology and National Robotics for the period between 2021 and 2030.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in his speech when launching the roadmaps here today said technology development in all sectors was very significant because Malaysia wanted to achieve the high-tech country status in 2030.

Therefore, he said the focus should be on inclusive local technology ecosystem development activities that include supply and value chains, development and research, as well as commercialisation and innovation so that technology can be aligned with national priorities.

“The technology development in the E&E sector is important because this sector has provided more than 500,000 job opportunities to Malaysians. So, one of the strategies in this sector’s roadmap is to develop local companies’ technological and innovation capabilities and commercialisation, to drive the high-value E&E and semiconductor manufacturing industry,” he said.

Dr Adham said the National Blockchain Technology Roadmap would strengthen Malaysia’s position in blockchain development and applications.

The AI technology aims at generating an ecosystem of artificial intelligence innovation for the development of AI that utilises the quadruple helix collaboration based on the principles of responsible AI, he said.

“Meanwhile, the development of Advanced Materials Technology can strengthen the local advanced materials innovation ecosystem by focusing on four advanced materials, namely graphene, nitinol, rare earth materials and microcrystalline cellulose polymers.

“The National Robotics plays a role in identifying the country’s robotics technology development strategy to make Malaysia a robotics hub and to achieve this goal, the Robotics Talent Development Academy (RoTDA) will be set up,“ he added. - Bernama