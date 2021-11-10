MOSTI launches Malaysia techlympics to foster interest in STI field

KUALA LUMPUR: The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) today launched the Malaysia Techlympics initiative to be implemented throughout the country in a bid to cultivate and popularise the science, technology and innovation (STI) field.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the initiative with the concept of practical learning was aimed at fostering awareness, interest, idea creation and application of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) field among students and youth aged seven to 30.

“The data from the Education Ministry showed that at the secondary school level, the ratio of 60:40 of science stream students to arts stream students has yet to be achieved. Last year, only 47.18 per cent of students chose the STEM field.

“So, what is our way forward? Let us together mobilise ideas, increase mental strength and move as fast as the shinkansen to inculcate STI,” he said in his speech when launching the Malaysia Techlympics initiative at Technology Park Malaysia here.

He said Malaysia Techlympics cultivates and develops knowledge-based innovative ideas in products and technologies to generate solutions in daily life in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and the digital economy.

Dr Adham said the Road to Malaysia Techlympics promotions will be held for a month from tomorrow (Nov 11) until Dec 10 with the support of corporate partners, agencies and the community.

Various activities have been lined up including the science superstar quiz, future transportation design tutorials, future technology webinars, virtual robot programming asses, exposure to drones as well as mathematics and animation skills workshops.

Meanwhile, MOSTI, in a statement said Malaysia Techlympics was based on the 10-10 Malaysian Science, Technology, Innovation and Economy (MySTIE) Framework where participants will undergo experiential learning through physical and virtual approaches with the theme of Connect, Compete and Celebrate.

“Students and youth are invited to take part in Road to Malaysia Techlympics initial programmes by registering through www.techlympics.my,” it added. — Bernama