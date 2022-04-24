MOSTI plans to introduce drone industry, technology in STEM syllabus

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) plans to introduce drone industry and technology in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education syllabus to produce more future industry players.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the ministry would discuss with the Ministry of Education on the matter in the government’s efforts to streamline the syllabus and attract more interest in STEM subjects.

“I was informed that the Ministry of Education will bring the Cabinet memorandum on STEM and its use to the government soon and there, we (MOSTI) will suggest that drone technologies such as design, use and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are included in STEM...as early as in the school curriculum and co-curriculum,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the ‘Fly with Meraque’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme at the Kota Tinggi District Council Hall, Bandar Tenggara, here today.

Dr Adham said currently, the ministry was working with the Johor Education Department together with state Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norlizah Noh to start introducing the drone technology through co-curriculum at schools, higher education institutions and skills institutes in Johor.

At the ceremony, Dr Adham also handed over two sets of drones to three foster schools under the programme and launched the Drone Technology Introduction Module.

On today’s programme, he said it was carried out in collaboration with a drone technology company - Meraque Services Sdn Bhd which sponsored drones for learning purposes to the three schools in Johor.

The programme is expected to benefit more than 600 students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultan Alauddin and SMK Seri Pinang here as well as SMK Taman Scientex in Pasir Gudang. - Bernama