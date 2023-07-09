MOSTI, sec-gen of three ministries to hold meeting next week before forming stem committee

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) will hold a meeting next week with the secretaries-general of three relevant ministries to establish the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Committee.

Its Minister Chang Lih Kang said the meeting would involve the secretaries-general of the Education Ministry (MOE), Higher Education Ministry (MOHE), and Human Resources Ministry (MOHR).

“The ministry-level committee has met several times, and a meeting with secretaries-general from various ministries is planned for next week. After that, the committee will be formed within the relevant ministries at the ministerial level.

“We take this matter seriously because I have informed that there has been a significant drop in the number of upper secondary students choosing the STEM stream. This is something we need to resolve as soon as possible,“ he told reporters after officiating the 2023 National Science Week Carnival at the Selangor level and the 2023 Malaysia Techlympics at the Central Zone level here today.

On Aug 20, Chang said MOSTI plans to create a special committee to increase awareness, especially among young people, about the importance of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI). This committee would include various parties such as MOE, MOHE, and MOHR.

He was reported as saying that this action was prompted by statistics revealing a drop in interest among school graduates in pursuing STEM fields. This is a concern as Malaysia aims to become a developed nation by 2030.

Meanwhile, Chang said the Malaysia Techlympics competition aims to improve STEM teaching and learning (P&P), education access, especially for rural students, teachers, and the local community.

The programme is an initiative to stimulate young people’s interest in STEM education through an engaging competition format and to develop their critical thinking skills, Chang added.

The 2023 Malaysia Techlympics is being held in the Central Zone, following the Northern and Sabah Zones, and will subsequently continue in the Sarawak, Southern, and Eastern Zones.

The Selangor Level Carnival for 2023 National Science Week is the sixth event in a series, with previous ones held in Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Johor, Penang, and Sabah. It started in stages on April 17 and will continue until next month. -Bernama