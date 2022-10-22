Mosti to encourage more creative approaches for STEM subjects

KUALA LUMPUR: More creative and innovative approaches are needed in the learning of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said.

He said such efforts were vital to ensure Malaysia produced more quality inventors in the future and more local innovators capable of driving the national innovation-based economy.

“Developed countries adopt learning approaches such as experiential learning and hands-on learning from the early stages of education.

“STEM learning must apply real world context and use open exploration approaches,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Several focuses that are capable of being national game changers include 4-dimension or 5-dimension printing, biosciences, and blockchain technology, as stated in the 10-10 Malaysia Science, Technology, Innovation and Economy (10-10 MySTIE) Framework, he said.

The ability to master the fields of focus can be a catalyst to technological development, especially in internet of things, big data, virtual reality and augmented reality, which are needed in future job markets in line with the growth of Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0).

“Data from the National STEM Centre indicates that in 2020, students in the field of STEM are at 47 per cent, while only 19 per cent are in pure sciences.

“It is important that all parties cooperate, for example schools can develop partnerships with non-governmental organisations and companies to get students interested in STEM,” he added. - Bernama