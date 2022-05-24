MOSTI to help farmers reduce animal feed costs

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will be having discussions with breeders in a move to educate them in the use of technology to help them reduce animal feed costs.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said they had made plans in relation to required and suitable technology for use by farmers in Malaysia.

According to him, MOSTI will be meeting breeders to discuss ways to reduce costs.

“We will look at opportunities to reduce breeding costs like the usage of ‘green house’ technology or livestock farms,” he told reporters after launching the MYStartup Roadshow here today.

Adham said MOSTI will also assist breeders with administration matters over the usage of “Artificial Intelligence (AI)” or the “Internet of Things (IoT) if the “smart farming” method is applied.

He said MOSTI was also prepared to assist the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) if it involves the usage of technology in its effort to reduce feed costs.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said MOSTI through Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle) will launch its MYHackathorn 2022 edition which is a programme to find solutions to problems of government or private online services.

The programme is expected to be launched in June and MOSTI is targetting more innovations by start-up companies to improve the government delivery system.

“MOSTI is targeting more than 300 participations for the MYHackathorn programme this year and we have allocated RM2.5 million which will be given to 10 selected winners,” he added. - Bernama