MOT: e-Testing POC assessment report expected to be ready end of March

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the e-testing or automated driving test system is currently in the proof of concept (POC) process to ensure its implementation complies with the provisions of the existing laws, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the ministry, through the Road Transport Department (RTD), had set up the Project Technical Committee for e-testing and four companies have applied and were given the approval to run the POC.

“Currently, the Technical Committee is in the process of evaluating the system developed by the companies. The POC assessment report is expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) by the end of this month.

“Any company that is successful in the POC evaluation process will be offered to implement the pilot project for a certain period before the system is introduced in stages at driving schools nationwide,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Anthony Loke Siew Fook (PH-Seremban) on when the e-testing system can be fully implemented for all driving tests by RTD and the technology provider company selected to implement the system.

Henry, in his reply to Loke’s supplementary question on the ministry’s seriousness in implementing the system, said the new system would have to go through the POC process before going to the concept testing stage.

“Hence, it is very important that this new concept needs to be studied well before being implemented because it involves the general public and when it is adopted, no problems will arise,” he said.

In his reply to a question from Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) on the government’s readiness in monitoring and implementing e-testing on drivers, Henry said it depended on the ongoing POC process.

“It is expected that this process (POC) will end at the end of this month and after that, it will be implemented according to a concept that is seen as good for the use of the public,“ he said. - Bernama