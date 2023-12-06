MOT: Govt to set direction of multiple rail operators after completion of study

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will set the direction regarding multiple rail service operators (multiple rail operators) based on the results of a feasibility study being carried out.

The Ministry of Transport (MoT), in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat today, said the study is aimed at improving the governance and framework of the existing railway model including financial, economic, operational, social, regulatory, and legal aspects.

The MoT was replying to Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) who had earlier asked whether the government would be allowing more companies to compete in rail passenger services so that passengers have more commuting options.

“Aspects of operational sustainability and ecosystem improvement in railway management are always examined so that operators can continue to be competitive to provide the best service,” it said.

The study also includes aspects of strengthening the main players in the railway industry, namely Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) and Railway Asset Corp (RAC), as well as the need to create new entities to support the entire sustainable and competitive ecosystem.

The MoT added that it has also observed an opportunity to improve the railway management ecosystem for the mainline/intercity line sector currently operated by KTMB. - Bernama