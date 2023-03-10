MOT holds discussion with top shipping leaders on transhipment and logistic destination

KUALA LUMPUR: A delegation of the Transport Ministry (MOT) has held discussions with the top industry leaders of four major international shipping lines in a working visit to Europe recently.

Its minister Anthony Loke (pix) said that the discussion revolved round Malaysia’s ambition to become the preferred global destination for transhipment and logistics, as well as the nation’s decarbonisation commitment within the maritime sector.

“These initiatives are essential to creating more job opportunities, boosting international trade volume and achieving our goals for Ekonomi MADANI,” he said in his Facebook post today.

During the working visit, Loke has held discussions with A.P. Møller- Mærsk chief executive officer Vincent Clerc in Copenhagen, Denmark; Hapag-Lloyd AG CEO Rolf Habben Jansen and chief financial officer Mark Frese in Hamburg, Germany.

He also met MSC founder and group chairman Capt Gianluigi Aponte and Diego Aponte, the group president in Geneva, Switzerland as well as CMA CGM CEO Rodolphe Saadé in Marseille, France. -Bernama