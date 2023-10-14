MoT: MMSW system upgrade can strengthen the national logistics ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR: A RM20 million matching grant with the Port Authority to upgrade the Malaysia Maritime Single Window (MMSW) system can strengthen the country’s logistics ecosystem and enhance productivity and competitiveness, according to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

In a statement today, MoT said this supported the government’s aspiration and commitment towards digitalisation and service innovation.

“The MMSW is a digital infrastructure project aimed at creating a single window for the facilitation of transportation and trade.

“It will allow the trading and transportation community to integrate with Other Government Agencies (OGA) and Permit Issuing Agencies (PIA) through a unified digital portal for transactions involving the maritime, logistics and trade sectors,“ it said.

MoT said the development of the MMSW system is also in compliance with the mandatory requirements of the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic 1965 (FAL Convention 1965) by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which mandated IMO member states to establish a Maritime Single Window by Jan 1, 2024. -Bernama