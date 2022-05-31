MOT open to investigation into bribery claims in MRT project: Wee

PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said his ministry was open to investigation into claims of giving bribes in the public transportation infrastructure construction involving the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project.

He said the Ministry of Transport would give its cooperation and always practised transparency and not supporting any element of misappropriation in whatever project related to the ministry.

“I am following this development. I have no problem if an investigation is to be conducted. MRT (Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd) has also stated its willingness to be investigated over the allegation.

“Anyone involved will face action if complaints have been lodged and let the authorities investigate. We uphold good governance,” he told reporters after attending a Hari Raya and 76th Anniversary celebration of the Road Transport Department (JPJ), here, today.

Wee called on the public not to speculate on the matter until the investigation has been completed by the relevant authority.

The local media reported that the French authority was investigating allegations of cheating and corruption that happened a few years ago in the MRT project worth RM692 million.

On another viralled development recently on flight delays, Wee advised all airlines in the country not to take the easy way out following public complaints on flight delays with the passengers having to wait long at the airport which disrupted their plans.

“I ask that the airlines look again at their flight schedules and improve their communication by informing their customers earlier on rescheduling of the flights in addressing the complaints,” he said when asked on complaints of flight delays on social media during the recent Aidilfitri celebration.

Wee said he did not want flight delays to be a culture that would tarnish the image of the airlines involved.

On the reported ‘tonto’ syndicates that acted as informants to derail law enforcement by JPJ, Wee said his ministry left it to the police to further investigate and detect those involved.

“I stand strong behind JPJ and always give my support to it in fending off the pressure placed upon it. We have an efficient police force.”

He said this in response to the recent statement by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan that police had received five reports on the ‘tonto’ activities since last year until this month. - Bernama