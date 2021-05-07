MoT: Proposed redevelopment of Subang Airport still preliminary

PUTRAJAYA: Any proposal to redevelop the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport) is still preliminary, said the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

This is following circulating news report on the proposal to takeover and operate the airport by a private business entity.

In a statement today, the ministry said any consideration and final decision on the proposed redevelopment of the airport would be decided by the Cabinet.

It added that it was common practice for the market to submit proposals to the government through the relevant ministries to expand new or existing assets.

According to a news report, real estate and construction company WCT Holdings Bhd, via its subsidiary Subang Skypark Sdn Bhd, has proposed to acquire and operate the airport until 2092.

The proposal had been presented to the MoT with an estimated RM3.7 billion of initial investment, out of which RM1.7 billion will be for the passenger terminal and executive jet terminal, set to open in 2027.

The remaining RM2 billion will be spent over the next 10 years to develop an airport city.

“Subang Airport has become an important facility for the people in the Klang Valley.

“It needs proper attention and consideration for the future of Malaysia’s broader aviation landscape,” the ministry said. — Bernama