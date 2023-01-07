MOT reviewing road tax structure for EVs

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is currently reviewing the road tax rate structure for electric vehicles (EVs), according to Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the decision to review the structure is aimed at making the road tax for EVs cheaper than Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, besides encouraging more people to use EVs.

“The MOT is part of the Special EV Task Force chaired by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and at the recent meeting a few days ago, we also presented a proposal on how to support the EV industry.

“Among the measures to be taken by the MOT is reviewing the road tax structure for EVs. Under the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Act, there is a (road tax) calculation for EVs, and according to the current calculation, the road tax for EVs is more expensive than for conventional cars,” he told reporters after launching the GWM 4S Service Centre here today.

Loke said road tax for EVs is currently free until end of 2025, but the ministry noted the feedback from EV users who wanted to know the road tax rates for EVs after that period.

He said the road tax rates for EVs will be finalised this year.

At the same time, Loke said the MOT is planning to introduce special registration numbers for EVs, mainly to differentiate them from conventional vehicles for safety purposes.

“In case of accidents, for example, the way EVs should be handled is different from other vehicles. If there is a fire, the EVs cannot be sprayed with water alone. The fire squad must have standard operating procedures (for EVs),” he said. -Bernama