PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry will hold talks with several related ministries before making any announcements on solutions to issues related to express bus services and the re-opening of driving schools in the country.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said he had heard the issues raised and received proposals from the industry players regarding the matter in a virtual dialogue session today.

“Among the issues raised were the re-opening of driving schools and issues affecting express bus companies which until today have not been able to operate fully.

“All the suggestions involving the two sectors will be discussed in detail together with the Health Ministry, the Finance Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN) so that the issues that had affected the industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic could be resolved,” he said through a posting on his official Facebook page.

Among the industry players who participated in the dialogue session were representatives from the Malaysian Express Bus Operators Association, the Association of Peninsular Malaysia Malay Express Bus Operators and the Malaysian Driving Training Centre Operators Association. — Bernama