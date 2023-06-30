MoT to introduce flight tickets initiative for IPTA students in August

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) will introduce an initiative this August to ease the financial burden of students at public institutions of higher learning, especially from Sabah and Sarawak, to buy flight tickets.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the initiative, which could benefit about 50,000 IPTA students, is currently still in the process of integration with the airlines.

“We expect it to be launched in August, before this year’s National Day celebration,“ he told reporters after launching the MYAirline Students Programme and inaugural international flight to Bangkok here today.

Loke said the local aviation industry including MYAirlines have an important role to play, particularly for students who have to traverse across the South China Sea as flights are their only travel option.

“Reliable and affordable flights are key to allowing our students to pursue the best education opportunities and strengthen the unity of our regions.

“I’m pleased to announce that MYAirlines will be offering a 20 per cent fare discount and 15kg complimentary baggage allowance to students (aged 16-26) travelling on domestic flights under this programme.

“With the upcoming MoT’s initiative and MYAirline’s Students Programme, students can now expect more choices when travelling within the country.

“I hope this will also be a catalyst for other airlines to have similar programme to help the people,” he said.

On MYAirline’s inaugural flight to Thailand, Loke said this would help to further expand trade and tourism opportunities as well as deepen the cultural exchange between Malaysia and Thailand.

Meanwhile, MYAirline chief executive officer Rayner Teo the airline would operate at two airports in Bangkok, with the operation at Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 28 and at Don Mueang International Airport on July 1.

“Starting tomorrow, MYAirline will introduce a route to Bangkok via Don Mueang International Airport, giving passengers the freedom to choose between Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

“This marks the first time a homegrown carrier has offered such flexibility,” said the minister. -Bernama