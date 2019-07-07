Motac: A satisfying experience doesn’t come from five-star rating

IPOH: A good TripAdvisor review doesn’t come from a hotel’s five-star status, instead, what will make a hotel stay memorable is knowledgeable staff, especially if they have an excellent awareness of the best local attractions, said Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.

“Don’t think because you have five stars you will get a good evaluation on TripAdvisor, because even a three- or four-star hotel can get better reviews and ratings.

“Go beyond the room, don’t just focus on the hotel, survey your surroundings, don’t just ask them to eat at the hotel but tell them about the best places to visit as well,” he said after officiating the Perak Tourism Business Opportunity Seminar yesterday which was also attended by state Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman, Tan Kar Hing.

The seminar joined by people active in the tourism industry provided technical knowledge and information on business financing services among other things.

Muhammad Bakhtiar said Perak has a lot to offer tourists and many good destinations like Lenggong’s Bukit Bunuh where a meteorite dating back 1.83 million years was found and Perak Man, a complete human skeleton dating to the Palaeolithic period. — Bernama