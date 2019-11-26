Motac actively promoting VMY2020 overseas: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is actively promoting Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMY2020), especially in populous countries.

Its minister, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said among the promotional efforts undertaken was the installation of advertising visuals on the panels of trains, taxis and buses, as well as cross track panels in the United Kingdom, VMY2020 logo billboards at the Shinagawa train station and Fukuoka Airport in Japan, and at Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

“The VMY2020 digital campaign is also carried out for the Australian, United States and Japanese markets to increase the booking for holiday packages to Malaysia.

“The Sepang MotoGP promotional package was also launched in the United Kingdom last August in collaboration with Petronas Sepang Racing Team (SRT) and Red Bull KTM Ajo Motorsport. It was broadcast live in 207 countries,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

The minister was responding to a question from Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) on the VMY2020 promotional efforts which were seen as lukewarm.

Mohamaddin said the promotional campaign in the mass media and social media for the domestic market was being aggressively carried out by Tourism Malaysia in collaboration with the major local media via publicity and slots in the digital and print media, television and radio channels as well as tourism travelogue programmes.

He said Tourism Malaysia was also creating a VMY2020 microsite, targeted at the millennial generation, and it was expected to be ready soon.

“The website with a user-generated concept can be used to disseminate information on the VMY2020 campaign such as the signature events and calendar of events, video campaign and so on,” he added. - Bernama