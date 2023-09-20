MOTAC allocates RM250,000 to restore historic Masjid Lama Machap

Machap Jaya assemblyman Ngwe Hee Sem said the uniquely designed mosque is gazetted under the National Heritage Act 2005 and is historically significant.

ALOR GAJAH: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has allocated RM250,000 to repair and restore the over 100-year-old Masjid Lama Machap as an attraction for the 2024 Visit Melaka Year (TMM).

Machap Jaya assemblyman Ngwe Hee Sem said the uniquely designed mosque is gazetted under the National Heritage Act 2005 and is historically significant.

“It is believed that the construction of the mosque is based on the concept of unity among the multi-racial community, with even the Chinese donating money to build a place of worship for the Muslims.

“There is a carved plaque with a list of donors written in Chinese while the unique murals on its walls, cannot be found in other mosques in Melaka,” he told reporters after visiting the mosque, which is located next to the Durian Tunggal Dam, here today.

He hoped that the restoration will be carried out quickly to ensure the safety of the mosque and ensure it is safe for use by the surrounding community and also be ready as an attraction during the 2024 TMM.

According to its history, the mosque was built by a Bugis scholar known as Datuk Machap who came to Melaka around the year 1500 during the reign of Sultan Mahmud Shah, said Ngwe.-Bernama