MOTAC committed to assist in developing tourism in Malacca

MALACCA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is committed to continue supporting the development and promotion of Malacca as one of the prime tourist destinations in Malaysia.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (pix) said attention would be given to showcasing Malacca’s unique arts, culture and heritage, tourism products and diversity of gastronomy as the main catalyst for the growth of the country’s tourism and cultural sectors.

He said this included the RM1 million allocated by the government in 2010 for the construction of the Jonker Walk World Heritage Park, which encompasses the Jonker Walk Main Stage and Jonker Walk Main Gate.

“In 2022, MOTAC added a RM250,000 allocation to upgrade the Jonker Walk World Heritage Park, including repairing the main gate, roof, public toilets as well as replacing the floor tiles and signages.

“Uniquely, here we have two ‘stone lions’ presented by the Nanjing Municipal People’s Government,” he said in a statement today after a one-day working visit to Malacca.

During the working visit, he toured agencies under MOTAC, namely Hotel Seri Malaysia and Malaysia Handicraft Complex, which displays craft demonstrations, rattan weaving, batik making as well as a trip to the Karyaneka Sales Gallery.

He also visited major tourist locations like the Thousand Flower Garden, History and Ethnography Museum, Heritage Gallery and Tourist Information Centre (TIC).

Tiong also officiated the opening of the Malacca Jonker Walk World Heritage Park before ending his working visit by attending the launch of the Chinese New Year Carnival and a walkabout in Uptown Jonker Walk Malacca.

“It is my hope that such working visits will indirectly promote the tourist places in Malacca.

“We at MOTAC want to help everyone involved in the ecosystem of tourism, arts and culture so that it continues to be strong and able to raise the standard of living,” he said. - Bernama