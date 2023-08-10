MOTAC D’Desa @ Selangor Festival expected to boost local tourism sector

SUNGAI BESAR: The three-day MOTAC D’Desa @ Selangor Festival is expected to boost the local economy as well as the tourism, arts, and culture sectors.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture senior undersecretary (Managament) Datuk Shaharudin Abu Sohot said the programme, which began on Friday, would help the local community and the surrounding areas generate income through the sale of products such as food, accommodation, and related activities.

He said the festival also served as the best platform for promoting the local cultural tourism industry at the state and federal levels.

“The selection of Sabak Bernam as one of the locations is an apt move. This district has its own unique charm.

“Sabak Bernam and nearby districts such as Kuala Selangor and Hilir Perak are important tourism destinations in Malaysia,” he said at the launch of the MOTAC D’Desa @ Selangor Festival at Dataran Dewan Seri Nakhoda, Sabak Bernam last night.

The programme was officiated by State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah.

Shaharudin said the positive response to the programme demonstrated the spirit of racial harmony and unity among the people, which is in line with the principles of the Malaysia MADANI concept and the second core of the National Cultural Policy (DAKEN), namely community harmony through cultural activities.

The implementation of the MOTAC D’Desa @ Selangor Festival is one of the ministry’s initiatives to continue to promote local culture and preserve the country’s rich art and cultural heritage.

Among the interesting events lined up for the programme are the Karaoke D’Desa competition, cultural performances, booths selling local handicraft products and a vintage motorcycle convoy. -Bernama