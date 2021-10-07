Motac gearing up to welcome foreign tourists to M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is gearing up to welcome foreign tourists, including those from West Asia, to a Covid-19-safe environment, says its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy said the ministry is committed to improving the accessibility of tourists to the country once the international borders are reopened.

“Tourists from (countries in) West Asia dominate the top five in terms of per capita expenditure, besides recording a longer average stay in the country compared to tourists from other markets,“ she said in a statement here, today.

The statement followed Nancy’s meeting with management representatives and sales agencies of four international airlines in West Asia, in an effort to establish cooperation to promote Malaysia as a preferred tourist destination.

The four airlines are Qatar Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Air Arabia and Emirates Airlines.

Among other matters discussed at the meeting were strategies and plans to promote Malaysia to attract international tourists from other markets, such as Europe, America and Africa through their respective airline networks.

-Bernama