PUTRAJAYA: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) hopes that domestic tourism activity will revive after the government considered allowing interstate travel in the fourth phase of the National Recovery Plan, which is expected in November.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said it was also subject to the low number of Covid-19 cases, the public health system was at a safe level and the achievement of herd immunity.

She said Motac had recommended to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) that vaccination be implemented in phases starting with 30,530 workers in several tourism sub-sectors allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.

“This is important because the workforce in the tourism sector needs to work together with all Malaysians to have the immunity against the Covid-19 virus,“ she said in a statement today.

Nancy said Motac had also taken the initiative to offer suitable facilities or assets under the ministry to be used as vaccination centres (PPV) to speed up the vaccination process.

Among the facilities are the Craft Complex, the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) complexes and Hotel Seri Malaysia. — Bernama