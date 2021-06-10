Motac hopes vaccination of Langkawi tourism sector workers expedited

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) hoped that the vaccination of workers in the tourism industry sector and sub-sector in Langkawi, would be expedited, as the island has been identified as a ‘green travel bubble’ pilot project.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix), said that her ministry was currently working with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) to revive the tourism industry, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need to make sure that those in the tourism sector and sub-sector are getting vaccinated first, because if they are not vaccinated, how do they want to receive tourists and give confidence to tourists,“ she said, when interviewed in SWA TV’s ‘Apa Kata Menteri’ programme broadcast live on the Motac Facebook page, today.

She said that Motac was ready to provide infrastructure facilities to be used as vaccination centres (PPVs), including the Langkawi Craft Complex.

Motac was also ready to provide energy and financial assistance to speed up the vaccination process for the 76,400 residents of the resort island, to create cluster immunity, she said.

Nancy said the resort island was chosen as a ‘green travel bubble’ pilot project because of its popularity as an international tourist destination apart from having international flight facilities that could bring in tourists directly from abroad.

She added that the famous island recorded the arrival of about 1.8 million tourists last year compared with 3.9 million in 2019. — Bernama