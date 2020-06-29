Motac identifies 37 NGOs eligible for financial aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has identified 37 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) eligible to be considered to receive financial aid totalling RM318,000.

Motac secretary-general Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat said with the current Covid-19 situation and Movement Control Order (RMCO) in force, the aid could be used to pay their utility bills and to kick-start their fundraising activities.

“This aid is aimed at helping the NGO to get back on their feet as most of them were quite affected during Covid-19 pandemic,” he told reporters after presenting the aid to 19 representatives of the NGOs at the Malaysian Tourism Centre (MATIC), here today.

Meanwhile, on requests for bigger audience capacity for shows at Istana Budaya, Noor Zari said Motac will have to discuss the matter with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN).

“Istana Budaya is to resume its operations soon ... but to ensure social distancing, the number of the audience must be reduced.

“So far, we have been complying to the MOH and MKN guidelines. Istana Budaya is an icon to the country’s theatre industry, but the audience’s safety must remain a priority,” he added. - Bernama