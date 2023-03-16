MOTAC, IPTA to strengthen collaboration on national heritage

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will strengthen research on national heritage treasures through collaborations with public higher education institutions (IPTA) in the country.

Its deputy minister, Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said the collaboration through the National Heritage Department was important because the IPTA had extensive expertise and knowledge in the field.

He said attention would be given to efforts to preserve and protect heritage through research, documentation, enforcement as well as promoting awareness towards the importance of preserving the country’s heritage treasures.

“This is a good start because through this collaboration we can further strengthen the study of the essence of national heritage,“ he told reporters after witnessing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the National Heritage Department and 11 public universities here today.

Touching on the MoU, he said it was a sign of agreement to establish strategic cooperation and understanding in aspects of research, expertise, equipment as well as promoting the country’s heritage for a period of four years starting this year until 2027.

Among the IPTAs involved are Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris (UPSI) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM). - Bernama