MOTAC launches holiday packages for civil servants, retirees

KOTA BHARU: Tourism Malaysia, under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), launched a promotion on holiday packages for civil servants and retirees today to boost domestic tourism.

Tourism Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix), said the packages are aimed at attracting as many tourists as possible from among the 1.2 million Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) members and 700,000 government retirees.

“It is hoped that the initiative will revitalise domestic tourism and the industry after the hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At present there are 457 packages across Malaysia priced as low as RM120 per person and valid till June 30, 2022,” she said at a press conference after the launch.

Nancy said the tourist products encompass Putrajaya, I-City Shah Alam, Genting Highlands, Sky Bridge KLCC, Sky Mirror Kuala Selangor, Taman Negara Endau Rompin, Taman Negara Mulu, Royal Belum, Kilim Geoforest Park, Danum Valley, Wakaf Che Yeh, Taman Tamadun Islam and more.

She said there are also discounts of up to 30 per cent on tickets and that more information is available at https://deals.malaysia.travel/deals.

Kelantan Unity, Culture, Heritage and Tourism committee chairman, Major (Rtd) Datuk Md Anizam Abdul Rahman, was also present at the ceremony. - Bernama