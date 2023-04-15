Motac: Official visits to China promote deeper Malaysia-China bilateral exchanges, cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing recently led a delegation for a series of official visits to China to promote deeper Malaysia-China bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

In a statement today, Tiong said during the visits from April 2 to 11, the delegation were engaged with the relevant important Chinese authorities and institutions, paving the way for Malaysia’s tourism and cultural sector, connecting it to the enormous Chinese market to bring greater resources and opportunities for the industry.

“China has already established a Chinese Cultural Centre to better facilitate Malaysia-China bilateral tourism, hoping to continue building more bridges of mutual exchanges and appreciation on tourism promotion, investment, human resource training, cultural exchanges and tourism security,“ Tiong said.

Furthermore, he said MOTAC will take the initiative in planning a series of large-scale cultural and tourism events, such as the Malaysia-China Cultural Festival, Folklore Festival and other events, to welcome the 10th Anniversary of the Malaysia-China comprehensive strategic partnership with a new look and towards the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Malaysia and China in 2024 as well as Visit Malaysia Year 2025.

“In order to provide a clear and comprehensive picture of Malaysia’s tourism landscape for Chinese tourism industry players, we proposed an invitation to them to organise an investigative survey tour under the guidance of Tourism Malaysia to visit the various tourist attractions in Malaysia, to have a better understanding of the unique selling points and potential tourism investment projects in the country,“ he added. - Bernama