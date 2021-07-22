Motac proposes to reactivate tourism activities in phases

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is in the midst of proposing to the National Security Council (NSC) to reactivate tourism activities in phases.

The proposal entails four tiers with Tier 1 allowing intra-district travel and tourism activities within the district, Tier 2 allowing inter-district travel and tourism, Tier 3 (inter-state travel and tourism) and Tier 4 (international travel/ inbound tourists).

Motac in a statement today on its efforts to assist the tourism sector affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said it had also implemented several initiatives to help ease the burden of the tourism industry.

These include relaxation of compound matters under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) such as a compound payment discount of 40 percent to all tour operators and licensed tour guides compounded by Motac before Dec 30, 2021.

Another initiative is licence fee exemption for tour operators and tourist guides licensed under Act 482 and relaxation of license requirements for tour operators such as rental of business premises by co-sharing office space until Dec 31, 2021.

Motac said it had also prepared a framework to revive the tourism sector in three phases in line with the National Recovery Plan to help the government speed up the vaccination programme and subsequently make the Covid-19 Free Destination Programme a success.

For the first phase, it said Langkawi and Kuching had been selected as pilot travel destinations for the Covid-19 Free Destination Programme.

For the second phase, the programme will be expanded to other popular resort islands such as Redang, Perhentian, Pangkor and Tioman as well as other main attractions in various states such as Johor, Melaka, Penang and Sabah while the third phase involves other main destinations.

“Hence, the programme includes efforts to increase the capacity in vaccinating the local population,“ it said, adding that Motac was working closely with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force to utilise the existing public vaccination centres (PPV) to accelerate the vaccination programme for the tourism frontliners. — Bernama