KUALA LUMPUR, March 7: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) today released a list of arts, culture and heritage premises allowed to operate in areas placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery MCO (RMCO).

Motac said the premises which involved museums, libraries, art galleries, centres for cultural heritage arts and performances would operate in accordance with set standard operating procedures (SOP).

The National Security Council (MKN) had previously stipulated that tourism activities and premises in CMCO areas were allowed to operate at 50 per cent of the capacity of the premises besides observing physical distancing and mandatory use of facemasks, while areas under the RMCO should at least comply with the rule of physical distancing.

The following is the list of premises that will be in operation:

1. Department of Museums Malaysia

- National Museum of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur

- National Textile Museum, Kuala Lumpur

- Malay World Ethnology Museum, Kuala Lumpur

- Orang Asli Craft Museum, Kuala Lumpur

- National Automobile Museum, Selangor

- Perak Museum, Perak

- Matang Museum, Perak

- Customs Museum, Negeri Sembilan

- Lukut Museum, Negeri Sembilan

- Malaysia Architecture Museum, Melaka

- Kota Johor Lama Museum, Johor

- Sungai Lembing Museum, Pahang

- Kota Kayang Museum, Perlis

- Lembah Bujang Archaeological Museum, Kedah

- Kota Kuala Kedah Museum, Kedah

- Chimney Museum, Labuan

- Labuan Museum, Labuan

- Marine Museum, Labuan

2. National Library of Malaysia (PNM), PNM Community Library and PNM Children’s Library

3. National Heritage Department

- Penang Malay Gallery, Penang

- Lenggong Valley Archeological Gallery, Perak

4. National Archives of Malaysia

- Proclamation of Independence Memorial, Melaka

- Tun Ghafar Baba Memorial, Melaka

5. Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation

- Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex

- Johor Craft Complex

- Langkawi Craft Complex

- Melaka Craft Complex

Further information on the days and hours of operation as well as detailed SOPs for the relevant premises can be obtained via Motac’s website and social media channels, as well as from the departments and agencies involved.- Bernama