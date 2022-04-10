Motac targets up to RM77 bln tourism revenue in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) aims to generate between RM47 billion and RM77 billion in tourism revenue through the arrival of 16 million to 22 million international tourists in 2025, said its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“The reopening of the country’s borders from April 1 came as good news to the entire chain of the tourism and culture sector to generate income.

“Therefore, MOTAC also aims to attract about two million international tourists this year with RM8.6 billion in tourism receipts. However, this is only an early projection which will of course be influenced by the current situation,” she said in her speech when officiating at the Kid’s Safe Travel campaign organised by Ola & Oli Sdn Bhd here today.

Also present were Ola & Oli Sdn Bhd founder Dr Nur Shasa Ain Abdul Aziz and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha.

In the meantime, Nancy said the collaboration of various sectors including transportation, hospitality and recreation centres could ensure the smooth running of the tourism and culture ecosystem and, in turn, help accelerate the country’s economic recovery phase.

“I commend the organisation of programmes that involve strategic cooperation with other parties such as the one conducted by Ola & Oli and KTMB with small and medium enterprises born from the tourism ecosystem.

“MOTAC welcomes such cooperation and even provides the Tourism, Arts and Culture Matching Grant (GPPSB) to assist industry players from various sectors and backgrounds in organising high-impact tourism, arts and culture programmes or events in 2022,” she said.

On the Kid’s Safe Travel campaign, Nancy said it could revive the ‘prevention is better than cure’ culture so as to ensure that tourism activities of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) can be conducted in a safe and controlled manner. — Bernama