MOTAC to ensure tourism sector creates more employment opportunities under 12MP

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will ensure that the tourism sector chain creates more employment opportunities during the implementation period of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix).

“(Employment) not only focused on the B40 group, but we also want to uplift the standard of living of the M40 group,” she said in a statement on the 12MP in the context of the tourism sector.

For example, Nancy said her ministry will explore all opportunities for those living in the rural areas that have the potential to be turned into eco-tourism by providing job opportunities as local tour guides.

Nancy said state governments could propose new tourism products to be featured and MOTAC would try and improve on the products and promote them to the international stage.

She said the commitment on sustainable tourism will strengthen the role of tourism as the catalyst for the protection of the environment, preservation and conservation of local culture and heritage.

“The richness of the various natural resources can be expanded to reach remote communities that are able to offer unique experiences to tourists. These are the characteristics that can turn Malaysia into an eco-tourism of choice in the world,” she said.

Nancy also said MOTAC was ready to respond to the challenge of achieving the target of 24.3 million international tourists that will generate an income of RM73 billion in 2025 from international tourists and a revenue of RM100 billion for domestic tourism in the same year.

“MOTAC through all its agencies will ensure that a more aggressive effort is done to promote Malaysia as a destination of choice among tourists,” she said.

She also said the country needed to take a new approach where arts and culture are given priority as the key element of tourism products in efforts to promote Malaysia.

“Our target is to put Malaysia back at its place as the preferred tourism destination, in line with the MOTAC tagline MOTAC: Coming Back Stronger,” she added. -Bernama