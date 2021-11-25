MOTAC to hold talks with Finance Ministry on allocation for MyCEB

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said her ministry (MOTAC) will hold talks with the Finance Ministry regarding a cash injection for the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

She said this was because MyCEB needed sufficient allocation of operating expenditure to ensure the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry continued to expand.

She added that this was in line with the government’s strategy under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), National Tourism Policy 2020-2030 and Malaysia Business Events Strategic Marketing Plan 2021-2030.

“MyCEB also needs an allocation for development expenditure for it to continue to implement promotion and marketing activities or bidding processes to bring in business and MICE industry activities,” she said.

She said this when winding up the debate for the ministry on the Supply Bill 2020 at the Committee level in the Dewan Rakyat today.

A total of 20 parliamentarians from the government and opposition blocks, as well as independents took part in the debate.

The Dewan Rakyat then approved the estimated operating expenditure of RM1,009,695,500 allocated for the MOTAC under Budget 2022. — Bernama