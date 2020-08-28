Motac urges motorcycle groups to help promote tourism spots

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorcycle convoy groups have been urged to assist the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) in promoting domestic tourism with content creations when visiting tourist areas.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Syukri (pix) said participants in motorcycle convoy activities that explore tourist destinations could become the ministry’s ambassador to promote tourist spots, popular food and the country’s cultural heritage.

‘’I call on you to take this opportunity to “compete” to create contents to promote tourist attractions, popular food and not to forget the country’s cultural heritage. Be a storyteller or ambassador for the tourism industry, arts and culture.

“The motorcycle convoys should tell their experiences (create contents) on social media to attract more people to travel in the country and boost the local economy,“ she said.

She was speaking at the Semarak Merdeka Convoy flagging off ceremony in conjunction with the 2020 Promoting Domestic Tourism and National Month at the Malaysian Tourism Centre (Matic), today.

Also present were Fast Bikes Club chairman Fadzlaini Ibrahim and Reappear Motorcycle Club chairman Mohd Hemy Azizan.

A total of 91 high-powered motorcyclists from the Fast Bikes Club and Reappear Motorcycle Club nationwide convoyed to three districts in Malacca for three days until August 30 to enliven the National month celebration and promote attractive tourist destinations. — Bernama