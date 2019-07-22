Motac wants to list Balik Pulau festival in Visit Malaysia Year 2020 calendar

BALIK PULAU: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will consider listing the Balik Pulau Festival in the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 calendar.

Its Deputy Minister, Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, said the first Balik Pulau Festival which ended today was a great success.

“Despite being the first time it was held, we received more than 15,000 visitors in three days,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the festival here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Penang Governor Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas at the compound of Balik Pulau Sports Complex.

“We will improve the festival further next year. We will add more arts and cultural elements to expose the younger generation to the wealth of Malaysian arts and culture,” said Muhammad Bakhtiar, who is also Balik Pulau MP.

“Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas also suggested for the upcoming festival to be held during the durian season as Balik Pulau is famous for durians,“ he said. — Bernama